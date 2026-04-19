Bayramov departs for Thailand to attend UNESCAP session

19 April 2026 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

The agenda of the visit also includes meetings with high-level officials aimed at discussing bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

During the visit, Bayramov is expected to participate in and deliver a speech at the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, which will be held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov has left for an official visit to Thailand, AzerNEWS reports.

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