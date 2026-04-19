Türkiye lifts visa requirement for Australian citizens

19 April 2026 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye has abolished visa requirements for citizens of Australia, marking a new step toward strengthening diplomatic and tourism ties between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

AzerNEWS reports that the decision was enacted by presidential decree and published in the Official Gazette, granting visa-free entry to Australian citizens holding ordinary passports.

Under the new regulation, Australians will no longer need a visa for tourist visits or transit through Türkiye. The exemption allows stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.