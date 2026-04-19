Zelensky: 'Every dollar' on Russian oil funds war

19 April 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that purchases of Russian oil directly finance Moscow's war effort, AzerNEWS reports.

"Every dollar spent on oil from Russia is money for the war," Zelensky stated on Telegram, adding that easing sanctions "does not reflect the reality of the war and diplomatic efforts" and "fuels the Russian leadership's illusion that the war can continue." "More than 110 tankers from Moscow's shadow fleet are currently at sea. On board are over 12 million tons of Russian oil, which, thanks to the easing of sanctions, can once again be sold without consequences. That's $10 billion—a resource that directly translates into new strikes against Ukraine," he noted.

"The aggressor's oil exports must be reduced," Zelensky stressed, calling for continued pressure on Moscow. "This week alone, the Russians have launched over 2,360 attack drones, more than 1,320 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 60 missiles," he stated.