Baku to celebrate International Dance Day with special concert

20 April 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special concert celebrating International Dance Day will be held on April 21 at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

During the evening, dance groups from the Children's Folklore Song and Dance Ensemble of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic will perform.

The audience will be presented with a variety of choreographic compositions reflecting the richness and uniqueness of national culture.

Dance is one of the oldest arts, having passed through millennia and embodying the most primordial human emotions through movement.

The harmony of body and soul on stage combines with rhythmic music and expressive plasticity, creating a vibrant and captivating spectacle.

The tickets for the concert can be purchased on iTicket.Az.

April 29 is dedicated to honoring all individuals involved in dance—whether as professionals, enthusiasts, or simply admirers of the art form.

The day was established in 1982 by the International Dance Council (CID) of UNESCO to coincide with the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), the renowned French ballet master, theorist, and reformer.

This date was chosen to recognize Noverre's pivotal contributions to the development of dance.

The main purpose of International Dance Day is to raise global awareness of the significance of dance and its cultural impact.

Azerbaijan also observes this day, joining the international community in celebrating the rich tradition of dance and its essential role in cultural expression.