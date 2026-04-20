Slovak PM says Lithuania, Latvia blocked his flight to Moscow parade for second year
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he planned to attend a Moscow parade in May, but Lithuania and Latvia have denied his plane passage through their airspace for the second year in a row. Fico made the remarks in a video address shared on Facebook, AzerNEWS reports.
“Lithuania and Latvia have already informed us they will not allow passage through their territories on the way to Moscow,” Fico said.
The Slovak leader added that he will find an alternative route for his trip, noting he had to do the same last year after “Estonia torpedoed” his travel plans.
Last year, Estonia , followed by Poland and Lithuania, prohibited Fico from flying through their airspace as he sought to visit Moscow for the May 9 celebrations.
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