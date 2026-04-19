US signals possible Iran peace deal within weeks amid fragile ceasefire

19 April 2026 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

A potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran could be signed within the coming weeks, according to senior US officials, AzerNEWS reports.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in an interview with CNN that a deal may be close. "That's probably a reasonable timeframe," he noted when asked about the prospects of an agreement.

Responding to questions about the diplomatic process, Wright added that J. D. Vance has been leading the negotiations from the outset, amid speculation over a possible new round of talks in Islamabad.

The developments follow a sharp escalation earlier this year. On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. During the strikes, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed.

Iran responded with missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacks on US military bases in the Persian Gulf.

A two-week ceasefire between Iran, the US, and their respective allies took effect on the night of April 8. Subsequent talks held on April 11–12 in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan, failed to produce a breakthrough.

On April 15, US President Donald Trump announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, despite the continued naval blockade of Iranian ports, a move seen as aimed at maintaining relations with China.

However, tensions remain high. On April 18, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy declared the closure of the waterway, citing violations of the ceasefire agreement and the ongoing US blockade.