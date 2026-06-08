ANAMA neutralizes hundreds of mines in liberated areas

8 June 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During mine-clearance operations conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from June 1 to 7, a significant number of explosive devices were detected and neutralized, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to ANAMA, during last week’s operations in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, a total of 48 anti-personnel mines, 101 anti-tank mines, and 412 unexploded ordnance items were detected and neutralized.

In total, 1,545.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded military munitions.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.