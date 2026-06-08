China’s foreign exchange reserves reach record high in May
China’s foreign exchange reserves increased in May 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $31.7 billion in May compared to the previous month, reaching a total of $3.442 trillion at the end of the month.
The figure represents a 0.93% increase compared to April.
In its statement, State Administration of Foreign Exchange noted that the US dollar index strengthened in May, while global financial asset prices also increased.
The authority said the growth in reserves was driven by a combination of swap operations and changes in asset valuations across international markets.
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