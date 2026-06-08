Monument dedicated to Karabakh Horse unveiled in Switzerland [PHOTOS]

8 June 2026 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An opening ceremony for a monument dedicated to the Karabakh horse was held in the city of Solothurn, Switzerland, with the support of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland, and organized by the Azerbaijan–Turk Cultural Center, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of the Azerbaijan–Turk Cultural Center, Cevzet Aras, expressed gratitude for the donation of the monument to the association. He noted that this initiative holds special moral and cultural significance for the Azerbaijani community living in Switzerland. He also highlighted that the center has been operating since 1992 and has always felt the support of the Azerbaijani state.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland, Fuad Isgandarov, stated that the inauguration of the monument dedicated to the Karabakh horse carries important symbolic and cultural meaning. He stressed that the Karabakh horse represents the ancient history, rich cultural heritage, and national identity of the Azerbaijani people.

The ambassador also said that such initiatives contribute to preserving national and moral values among Azerbaijanis living abroad, promoting Azerbaijani culture, and strengthening solidarity among diaspora organizations. He added that these monuments play an important role in reinforcing patriotism and national identity among the younger generation.

Fuad Isgandarov further noted that, especially after the Patriotic War, the Karabakh horse has become one of the key symbols representing Azerbaijan's victory, strength, and resilience. He thanked the organizations, organizers, and participants who supported the realization of this initiative.

The event was attended by members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Switzerland, local community representatives from Solothurn, and staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland.