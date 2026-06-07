Most British voters now support reversing Brexit decision top polling analyst says

7 June 2026 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A majority of voters in the United Kingdom now support reversing the country's decision to leave the European Union, according to prominent British sociologist and election analyst Professor John Curtice, AzerNEWS informs.

Reporting on the shift in public sentiment, The Independent highlighted that public opinion on leaving the EU has transformed fundamentally since the 2016 Brexit referendum. Professor Curtice noted that data analyzed from roughly 500 polls conducted over the last decade demonstrates a substantial and steady decline in support for Brexit.

Writing an essay for Anthony Seldon’s serialized book The Brexit Effect, Curtice made it clear that the departure did not permanently resolve the nation's European debate.

"The 2016 referendum did not end the debate on whether the UK should be inside or outside the European Union," Curtice stated. "The country now finds itself outside an institution that at least a narrow majority of its voters would like to belong to."

According to the polling expert, a significant portion of the electorate has arrived at the conclusion that staying outside the EU is simply not worth the cost. He pointed out that many British citizens now view Brexit as a massive disappointment, linking the decision directly to worsening economic conditions and unresolved immigration challenges.

Curtice emphasized that the Brexit decision has ultimately failed to stand the test of time, giving way to a growing wave of support across the country to rejoin the European Union.