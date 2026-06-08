Israel strikes Iranian petrochemical facilities as Tehran launches fresh missile barrage

8 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Israel and Iran exchanged fresh attacks on Monday, underscoring the fragile nature of a temporary ceasefire agreement reached earlier this year and highlighting the continued volatility of the regional conflict, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against petrochemical industry facilities in southwestern Iran. In a statement, the military said that several targets within the Mahshahr Petrochemical Complex were struck by Israeli aircraft. The IDF did not provide further details regarding the extent of the damage or the results of the operation.

The strikes came as Iran launched another wave of missile attacks against Israel. The IDF reported that air raid sirens were activated across numerous districts in central and southern Israel, including the cities of Ashdod, Ashkelon, Beersheba and Jerusalem, as well as suburban areas south of Tel Aviv.

Although no air raid alert was issued in Tel Aviv itself, residents reported hearing several explosions. Israeli authorities believe the blasts were likely caused by missile interceptions over the country's central region.

Earlier in the night, the Israeli Air Force had conducted separate strikes against military targets in western and central Iran. According to the Israeli military, the attacks were aimed at facilities linked to the Islamic Republic's military infrastructure.

The latest escalation is part of a broader conflict that erupted on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. The strikes targeted several of the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the campaign by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly posed by the Islamic Republic.

The conflict dramatically altered Iran's political landscape, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior figures reportedly killed in the attacks. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel.

Tehran has also expanded its military response beyond Israel, targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The prolonged confrontation has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transportation routes under significant pressure. Heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have fueled sharp increases in global oil prices and raised concerns about potential disruptions to international energy supplies.

On April 7, the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks in an effort to prevent further military escalation and create conditions for diplomatic negotiations. However, the latest exchange of attacks highlights the continuing challenges facing efforts to stabilize the situation and prevent a wider regional conflict.