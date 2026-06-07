Mirzoyan calls for “revitalization” of Armenia-Russia ties after elections

7 June 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has stated that relations between Armenia and Russia require “revitalization,” expressing hope that Yerevan and Moscow will be able to address existing disagreements in a more constructive atmosphere following the parliamentary elections, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot on Sunday, Mirzoyan said the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hoped to engage Russian counterparts in discussions aimed at finding mutually beneficial solutions.

“I think that relations between Armenia and Russia need some revitalization, and we hope that especially after the elections, we will be able to discuss these relations and the existing problems, which arise from time to time in any country’s relations — with our Russian counterparts in a healthy, constructive atmosphere,” Mirzoyan said.

Commenting on possible foreign interference in Armenia’s elections, particularly from Russia, the Armenian foreign minister referred to what he described as critical statements from Russian officials, parliamentarians, media representatives and experts directed at the Armenian authorities.

Mirzoyan also pointed to economic restrictions imposed on Armenian exports, stating that such measures were increasingly being associated with the election period.

“We have seen rather sharp statements from officials of their Security Council, various other officials, members of parliament, as well as representatives of media and expert communities,” he noted.

At the same time, Mirzoyan argued that the current tensions between Yerevan and Moscow were “artificial” and lacked a genuine basis.

“Yes, they are absolutely artificial, because there is no basis for them,” he said, referring to growing Russian import restrictions on Armenian products amid Armenia’s moves toward deeper integration with the European Union.

Separately, Pashinyan commented on Russia’s recent restrictions on Armenian goods, stating that issues related to phytosanitary standards and re-export regulations frequently arise within the Eurasian Economic Union framework and are regularly discussed among member states.

Speaking outside a polling station after voting, Pashinyan suggested that some political forces inside Armenia were attempting to politicize what he described as routine trade-related disputes within the bloc.