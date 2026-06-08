Ramiz Fataliyev awarded "Honorary Diploma of President of Republic of Azerbaijan" - decree

8 June 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ramiz Fataliyev has been awarded the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

The decree notes that Ramiz Fataliyev was awarded the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan” for his many years of fruitful work in the development of Azerbaijani culture.