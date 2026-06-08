Hezbollah drone strikes fuel new round of regional fighting, analysts say

8 June 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Rising cross-border violence and the increasing use of drones in the Israel–Lebanon theatre are intensifying regional tensions and raising concerns about civilian casualties, analysts say, AzerNEWS reports.

Security and policy analyst Wolfgang Pusztai has said that Hezbollah’s drone capabilities have played a significant role in triggering Israeli military responses, including recent strikes on Beirut that marked the latest escalation in hostilities involving Iran-linked actors.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Pusztai noted that since the beginning of a ceasefire in April, approximately 30 Israeli soldiers had been killed in drone attacks originating from Lebanese territory.

“The consequence for Israel was to push further into Lebanon, but it seems the Israelis were not very precise with regard to selecting their targets, as there is also a high amount of civilian casualties,” he said.

The renewed Israeli strikes, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties in Lebanon, have sparked widespread condemnation not only within Lebanon but also in Iran and broader international circles.

Analysts warn that the growing cycle of drone warfare, retaliatory strikes, and cross-border escalation risks further destabilizing an already volatile regional security environment.

Image: Reuters