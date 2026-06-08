IEA: 750 million people remain without electricity access

8 June 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

About 750 million people in the world still do not have access to electricity, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the clean energy transition is not limited to technological changes alone. It also involves behavioral and structural transformations. In this context, coordinated actions are needed in three key areas: policy, society, and sectors.

In the policy area, the report recommends the combined use of incentive mechanisms, regulations, and awareness campaigns. From a societal perspective, it emphasizes educational activities, the involvement of local communities in decision-making processes, and increasing the role of women and youth in the energy sector. It also highlights the importance of improving energy efficiency in buildings, transport, and household appliances, which are responsible for a significant share of global carbon emissions.

The report reviewed 55 best practice examples from various countries and outlined recommendations for policymakers.

China is noted for expanding transport electrification through pilot city projects and strengthening energy efficiency standards. Its energy labeling system has reportedly saved more than 4.28 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 20 years.

The social dimension of the energy transition is also addressed. The European Union’s Social Climate Fund, which will be implemented between 2026 and 2032, aims to support households experiencing energy poverty and small businesses.

The report also notes that around 750 million people worldwide still lack access to electricity, and more than 2 billion people do not have access to clean cooking technologies. It emphasizes that efforts to expand access to clean energy are particularly important in Africa.