Chovqan World Championship: Poland and Uruguay secure wins [PHOTOS]

8 June 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The match between the national teams of Turkiye and Poland has ended with a 3–0 victory for the Polish Chovqan players, AzerNEWS reports.

In the final match of the day, the national teams of Nigeria and Uruguay faced each other. The Uruguay national team defeated its opponent 2–0.

As a result, the national teams of Poland and Uruguay secured their first victories in the tournament.

Recall that in the first match of the day, the Azerbaijan national team defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 4–2.

The Chovqan World Championship is taking place at the Bina Equestrian Center.

Alongside host country Azerbaijan, national teams from Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America are competing the championship.

Chovqan is a traditional equestrian sport played between two teams riding Garabagh horses, a breed native to Azerbaijan. Considered the ancestor of modern polo, chovqan was historically played during festive celebrations and holidays.

Each team consists of five riders—two defenders (fullbacks) and three attackers (forwards).

The match begins at the center of the field, where players use wooden mallets to strike a small ball made of leather or wood, aiming to score goals against the opposing team. A standard game lasts for 30 minutes.

In recognition of its cultural significance, UNESCO inscribed chovqan on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2013.