Azerbaijan plans to open embassy in Portugal

8 June 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan is set to open an embassy in Portugal, AzerNEWS reports.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties held on June 5.

​Thus, the bill "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Portuguese Republic (in the city of Lisbon)" was discussed at the committee meeting and recommended to the plenary session of the parliament.

Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro, in a congratulatory letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on June 5, emphasized that the opening of the embassies will contribute to the development of bilateral ties.