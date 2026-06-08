Azerbaijani athletes claim over two hundred medals in single month [PHOTOS]

8 June 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with athletes who successfully represented Azerbaijan in international competitions throughout the month of May, AzerNEWS reports.

A video highlighting the achievements secured on international arenas over the past month was screened during the meeting held at the Baku Youth Centre.

Farid Gayibov noted that Azerbaijan's national anthem was played in 15 different countries during May.

He highlighted that Azerbaijani athletes claimed a total of 231 medals, which included 70 gold, 58 silver, and 103 bronze medals.

Following the minister's address, representatives from various sports disciplines shared updates regarding the tournaments they competed in and the results they achieved.

The Azerbaijani athletes have consistently shown great skill, strong discipline, and determination in international tournaments.

Much of this success stems from the close collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC).

The NOC plays a direct role in preparing national athletes for the global stage, ensuring they have access to the high-level training, resources, and international experience needed to compete at the highest levels.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events, including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019), were organized in Azerbaijan.