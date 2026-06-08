Summer season in Baku kicks off with electronic beats over Caspian Sea [PHOTOS]

8 June 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

In Sea Breeze, a suburb of Baku, the summer music season "Sea Breeze Summer Live", organized by Dream Group International, was launched with a vibrant opening event, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time, the season launch was held in the format of a DJ Night, bringing together fans of electronic music on the largest summer stage on the Caspian Sea coast.

Under the open sky, guests enjoyed an evening of contemporary electronic music, combining the atmosphere of a seaside resort, sunset over the Caspian, and performances by well-known international DJs. The concert season was opened by DJ Came, setting the tone for the upcoming summer.

The headliners of the evening were stars of the international electronic scene — Sebastian Konrad, Franc Fala, and BYOR. Sebastian Konrad, known for his signature groove and performances at major festivals and clubs around the world, presented a set as part of his international tour. Franc Fala delighted the audience with the contemporary sound of the global house scene, while the highlight of the evening was BYOR — an international DJ and tech house producer, an artist on the Musical Freedom label and creator of the global hit "Belly Dancer".

Melodic house & techno, deep house, afro house, and tech house played until late at night, turning the Caspian coastline into one of the most vibrant music venues in the region.

This year, Sea Breeze celebrates its 20th anniversary. As part of the jubilee season, guests can expect a rich program of cultural and entertainment events. One of the main highlights of the summer will be the international music festival DREAM Fest 2026, which will once again bring popular artists from different countries to the Caspian coast.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.