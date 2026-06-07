Netanyahu says Israel killed 350 militants this week, Hezbollah politely disagrees from behind rubble

7 June 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israeli forces have killed 350 militants in the past week, as the military continues operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, AzerNEWS reports.

Opening the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said troops were "striking very forcefully" in Lebanon and claimed Hezbollah was "in retreat," while warning Israel would respond to any attacks.

He said operations near the border aim to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure in villages along southern Lebanon, following reported rocket fire toward northern Israel and continued clashes in the area.

Israel struck what it described as Hezbollah command centers in Beirut's Dahiyeh district on Sunday, according to a joint statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, following rocket fire from Hezbollah toward Israeli territory.

The statement said the operation was carried out in line with instructions from the political leadership, and described the targets as "terrorist command centers" belonging to Hezbollah.

The strike came shortly after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for parts of southern Lebanon, including the city of Tyre and nearby camps, as tensions escalated amid ongoing cross-border hostilities. Videos circulating on X showed heavy smoke rising from what appeared to be two residential apartments on a congested street in Beirut after the strikes.