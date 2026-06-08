Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov departs for working visit to Istanbul

8 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

The agenda of the visit also includes a series of high-level bilateral meetings aimed at discussing issues of mutual interest and strengthening regional cooperation.

As part of the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to participate in and address a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed for Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 8 for a working visit, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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