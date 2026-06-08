Irevan State Drama Theatre re-imagines Akhundzade's classic comedy [PHOTOS]

8 June 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's nineteenth-century comedy, "The Adventures of the Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate," is getting a bold, modern makeover at the Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre, AzerNEWS reports.

Ahead of its official public premiere, the theatre has announced an upcoming internal preview of the highly anticipated production, which promises to challenge long-held traditional interpretations of the classic text.

Commissioned as a state-ordered project, the production is spearheaded by the theatre's chief director, Gumrah Omar. While Akhundzade’s original text is celebrated for its sharp satire of feudal manners, Omar's contemporary vision shifts the focus onto the psychological and political undercurrents of the story.

The most dramatic transformation lies in the character of the Vizier himself. Historically played as a weak-willed, comical figure caught up in domestic chaos, this new version re-imagines him as a formidable, calculating political strategist. In this production, the Vizier is the ultimate puppet master, shaping the destiny of the khanate and orchestrating Teymur Agha's rise to power from behind the scenes.

The play dives deep into timeless themes of political ambition, moral compromise, and accountability. At the same time, it keeps its feet firmly in the present, using the comedic genre to highlight modern social issues such as hypocrisy and familial duty.

An exceptionally talented creative team has come together to bring this dynamic vision to life. The production features a compelling score by composer Azer Hajiasgarli, vivid stage design by Umay Hasanova, and fluid choreography and movement by Anar Mikayilov, all supported by assistant director Ulvi Mammadli.

Audiences will not have to wait long to experience this fast-paced, politically charged reimagining of a classic, as the public premiere is set to follow shortly after the upcoming preview.