Georgian Speaker highlights importance of Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process

8 June 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The emerging regional dynamics are of significant importance for progress toward the normalization of Armenia–Azerbaijan relations and a future peace agreement, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili.

Speaking to journalists in connection with the victory of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party in Armenia’s elections, Papuashvili said that stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus remain a key priority for Georgia.

He noted that the ongoing developments in the region, including the path toward a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the prospect of open borders, and continued dialogue between the two countries, are of vital importance for Georgia.

Papuashvili added that ensuring peace and stability in the region is a shared responsibility of all parties involved.

“Peace and stability in the region are important for us. Nikol Pashinyan’s promise was to ensure peace and stability for Armenia, which ultimately means peace and stability for the entire region. This will benefit every country, every state, and every nation in the region,” he said.