Azerbaijan and Denmark discuss expanding economic cooperation

8 June 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Denmark was discussed, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, shared this information on his page on the social media platform X.

"We were pleased to meet with Ole Toft, the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Azerbaijan, and Sule Erdim Ersoy, the General Manager of Novo Nordisk Azerbaijan. The discussions highlighted the priority areas on the bilateral economic cooperation agenda and the potential for diversifying business ties. The meeting also covered the operations of Novo Nordisk Azerbaijan, joint initiatives in the health sector, and opportunities for collaboration in public-private partnerships," the post reads.

It should be noted that Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company founded in 1923, with its headquarters located near Copenhagen, Denmark.

The company's purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes, obesity, rare blood disorders, endocrine diseases, and other serious chronic illnesses.

Novo Nordisk pursues this goal by advancing breakthrough scientific innovations, expanding access to medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure diseases.

The company employs 69,000 people across its 80 offices worldwide and markets its products in 170 countries.