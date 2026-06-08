Treasury payments in Azerbaijan fall 8.9 percent in five months
Azerbaijan’s treasury bodies executed more than 501,000 payment orders in January–May this year, an 8.9 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.
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