Treasury payments in Azerbaijan fall 8.9 percent in five months

8 June 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s treasury bodies executed more than 501,000 payment orders in January–May this year, an 8.9 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

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