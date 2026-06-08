Saudi Arabia reports missile launch from Yemen
The Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry said on Monday that a ballistic missile was launched toward the country's territory from Yemen earlier in the day, AzerNEWS reports.
In an official statement, the department's spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki, noted that the missile "disappeared near the border." He said that the launch briefly activated the air-raid sirens in the Al-Kharj Governorate in central Saudi Arabia. Al-Maliki added that an investigation is underway to examine the details of the incident.
Furthermore, Al-Maliki insisted that earlier allegations that the missile targeted the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj Governorate were false.
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