Saudi Arabia reports missile launch from Yemen

8 June 2026 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry said on Monday that a ballistic missile was launched toward the country's territory from Yemen earlier in the day, AzerNEWS reports.

In an official statement, the department's spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki, noted that the missile "disappeared near the border." He said that the launch briefly activated the air-raid sirens in the Al-Kharj Governorate in central Saudi Arabia. Al-Maliki added that an investigation is underway to examine the details of the incident.

Furthermore, Al-Maliki insisted that earlier allegations that the missile targeted the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj Governorate were false.