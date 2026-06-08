'Azikh Cave' feature documentary set for upcoming release

8 June 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The feature-length documentary film "Azikh Cave," which illuminates the ancient and mysterious layers of Azerbaijani history, will soon be presented to audiences, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.

This film is the latest installment in the "Journey into the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan" series.

The documentary explores the historical significance of the Azikh Cave, located in the southwestern region of Azerbaijan.

The film offers a detailed explanation of the cave's structure, its significance to prehistoric humans, the initiation of research on the site, and its current state. To achieve this, the production utilizes 2D and 3D graphic visualizations, animations, and interviews with both local and international scientists.

The documentary features insights regarding the Azikh Cave and its role in human history from a distinguished group of experts.

These include João Manuel Marreiros, an expert at the MONREPOS Archaeological Research Centre; Eduardo Paixão, an ancient history and archaeology specialist at the University of the Algarve; Professor Paul Barrie Pettitt, an archaeologist at Durham University in the United Kingdom; Professor April Nowell from the University of Victoria in Canada; Professor Harun Taşkıran, an archaeologist at Ankara University; and Ajdar Babazadeh, chief researcher at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and head of the Azikh research group, alongside other well-known specialists.

Furthermore, the film immerses the audience directly into the ongoing archaeological excavations currently taking place inside the cave.

The feature-length documentary "Azikh Cave" was produced by the "Alpha Prodüksiyon ve Ajans Hizmetleri" company with the support of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, which operates under the Culture Ministry.