National GM starts int'l tournament with strong victory

8 June 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third UzChess Cup International Chess Tournament has officially started in Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by several members of its national chess team at the event.

Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is competing in the elite "Masters" section, where he successfully opened his campaign with a victory against India's Vidit Gujrathi in the first round, earning an early full point.

In the "Challenge" section of the tournament, Azerbaijan is also represented by Eltaj Safarli and Mahammad Muradli, whose first-round games are scheduled to take place today.

The third UzChess is an international chess tournament held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.It is organized by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation and is part of the FIDE Circuit.

The competition features four sections: Masters, Challengers, Futures, and Open. The Masters section includes 10 elite grandmasters in a round-robin format.

The total prize fund is about $121,500. The Masters prize fund is around $80,000.

The tournament is considered one of the strongest chess events in Central Asia.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is an Azerbaijani chess grandmaster and one of the most successful players of his generation. He earned the Grandmaster title in 2002, marking the beginning of a highly decorated international career.

Mammadyarov is a three-time European Team Champion with the Azerbaijan national team, winning the title in 2009, 2013, and 2017. In 2013, he also became the World Rapid Chess Champion, one of the most prestigious titles in fast-paced chess.

He achieved remarkable success in youth competitions as well, becoming the World Junior Chess Champion twice, in 2003 and 2005.

This made him the only player in history to win the World Junior Championship more than once. In addition, he won the World Under-18 Championship in 2003.

Throughout his career, Shahriyar Mammadyarov has competed at the highest level of world chess, including appearances in the Candidates Tournaments in 2014 and 2018.

His achievements have placed him among the elite figures in modern chess history.