Fitch: Azerbaijan aims to reduce non-oil deficit under 2027-2030 fiscal strategy
Fitch Ratings has stated that Azerbaijan’s fiscal strategy for 2027–2030 envisages reducing the country’s non-oil primary deficit to 13% of GDP by 2029, based on an assumed average oil price of $65 per barrel, AzerNEWS reports.
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