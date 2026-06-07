Fitch: Azerbaijan aims to reduce non-oil deficit under 2027-2030 fiscal strategy

7 June 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

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Fitch Ratings has stated that Azerbaijan’s fiscal strategy for 2027–2030 envisages reducing the country’s non-oil primary deficit to 13% of GDP by 2029, based on an assumed average oil price of $65 per barrel, AzerNEWS reports.

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