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Monday, June 8, 2026

VAT refunds in Azerbaijan reach record levels in early 2026

8 June 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
VAT refunds in Azerbaijan reach record levels in early 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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VAT refunds to consumers in Azerbaijan reached 87.3 million manats in January–May this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

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