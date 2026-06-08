Houthis announce complete ban on Israeli shipping in Red Sea

8 June 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

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Yemen's Houthi movement announced that it had launched missile strikes against targets in the Tel Aviv area and declared a complete ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement issued by the group's armed forces, Yemeni forces fired missiles at what they described as "important targets" belonging to the Israeli enemy in the area of occupied Jaffa, referring to Tel Aviv. The statement claimed that the missiles successfully hit their intended targets.

The Houthis also declared a "full and absolute ban" on maritime navigation by Israeli vessels in the Red Sea.

"We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea," the group said.

It is worth noting that the Red Sea is one of the most frequently used maritime routes in the world for transporting oil and fuel.

Traffic in the Red Sea, particularly the northern half has increased since the outbreak of the war with Iran as Saudi crude oil exports have diverted to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, and container traffic to and from the region to the Port of Jeddah avoiding the Strait of Hormuz.

Image: EPA