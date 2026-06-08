Azerbaijan Culture Days showcase rich heritage in Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

8 June 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Days have been successfully held in Turkmenistan, bringing together artists, musicians, writers, scholars, and cultural figures from both countries in a celebration of their shared history, cultural affinity, and growing bilateral cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the three-day program in Ashgabat and Arkadag featured concerts, exhibitions, literary conferences, museum visits, and official meetings aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and deepening people-to-people ties between the two brotherly nations.

The extensive program highlighted Azerbaijan's achievements in music, dance, literature, visual arts, photography, craftsmanship, and fashion, while also providing a platform for dialogue and cooperation between cultural institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Musical Opening to Culture Days

One of the central events of Azerbaijan Culture Days was a gala concert held at the Mugham Palace of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan. Before the concert, guests viewed the photo exhibition "Karabakh – The Memory of National Heritage," which documented the destruction of cultural monuments during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the large-scale reconstruction efforts carried out after their liberation.

The concert featured performances by prominent Azerbaijani singers and musicians, accompanied by the Fikret Amirov Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra, the Gara Garayev Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, and the Savalan music group. The program also included Turkmen folk songs, symbolizing the close cultural connection between the two nations.

Treasures of Azerbaijan's Cultural Heritage

Another major event was the opening of the exhibition "Treasures of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" at the State Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The exhibition introduced visitors to works by celebrated Azerbaijani artist Azim Azimzadeh, traditional and contemporary carpet art, embroidery, metalwork, jewelry, patchwork creations, and examples of traditional craftsmanship.

Visitors also had the opportunity to observe live demonstrations of artistic techniques and explore a fashion showcase titled "National Motifs in Contemporary Fashion," featuring designs inspired by Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

Focus on Future Cultural and Humanitarian Projects

Within the framework of the Culture Days, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening collaboration between museums, libraries, educational institutions, creative organizations, and artistic groups.

They also explored opportunities for new joint cultural projects and initiatives designed to promote the historical and cultural heritage of both countries.

Dialogue on Poetry, Education and Cultural Identity

A scientific conference dedicated to Azerbaijani poet and educator Seyid Azim Shirvani and renowned Turkmen poet Döwletmämmet Azady was held at the Döwletmämmet Azady City Library in Arkadag.

Participants examined the literary legacy of both poets and their contributions to the cultural development of the Turkic world. The event concluded with poetry recitations by Azerbaijani and Turkmen performers, as well as mugham and traditional music performances based on the poets' works.

Visual Journey Through Azerbaijan's Past and Present

As part of the cultural program, the exhibition "Azerbaijan: History Through the Lens" was presented at the Arkadag City Museum of History and Local Lore.

The exhibition featured photographs showcasing Azerbaijan's modern architecture, cultural landmarks, liberated territories, and ongoing restoration projects.

Through powerful visual narratives, visitors were introduced to key aspects of Azerbaijan's historical heritage and contemporary development.

Azerbaijani Literature Corner Opened at Turkmenistan State Library

A significant literary event during the Culture Days was the inauguration of an Azerbaijani Literature Corner at the State Library of Turkmenistan.

The newly established section contains publications on Azerbaijan's history, literature, culture, and modern achievements, providing readers with greater access to Azerbaijani intellectual and literary heritage.

The opening was followed by a conference dedicated to Azerbaijani poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif and the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy, whose literary legacies continue to influence generations across the Turkic world.

Dance Ensemble Brings Azerbaijan Culture Days to a Finale

The Azerbaijan Culture Days concluded with a spectacular concert by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble at the Mugham Palace in Ashgabat.

The ensemble performed a series of traditional Azerbaijani dances, including "Qazakhi," "Halay," "Naz Eleme," "Terekeme," "Uzundere," "Bahar," and "Gaytaghi."

The colorful performance was met with enthusiastic applause and provided a fitting finale to three days of cultural celebration.

The wide-ranging program of concerts, exhibitions, literary events, and cultural exchanges highlighted the strong ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and contributed to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.