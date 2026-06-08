Azerbaijan expands economic partnerships at SPIEF 2026

8 June 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, conducted a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and transport cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

During discussions with Dagestan officials, including Acting Head Fyodor Shchukin and Chairman of the Government Magomed Ramazanov, the parties explored ways to enhance regional logistics and reinvigorate the work of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission. Aliyev also met with Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Vladimir Ilichev, to review investment opportunities and present a selected range of Azerbaijani products intended to increase export volumes.

Transport connectivity and commercial ties featured prominently in talks with Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Sezai Uçarmak, where both sides discussed expanding e-commerce and advancing key transit projects. In a separate meeting with Astrakhan Governor Igor Babushkin, discussions focused on strengthening transport and logistics routes and deepening economic collaboration in the Caspian region.

Aliyev’s meetings with Karelia Head Artur Parfenchikov and Krasnoyarsk First Deputy Governor Sergey Ponomarenko centered on identifying new industrial cooperation prospects and creating additional mechanisms to foster stronger business-to-business links between the regions.