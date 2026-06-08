Baku to host Azerbaijan Tango Festival for first time

8 June 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From June 19 to 24, the historic center of Baku—Icherisheher will be filled with music, dance, live concerts, open classes, gastronomy, and the atmosphere of an Argentine celebration, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time in the capital, Baku will host the international tango and culture festival El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival.

This event is created not only for professional dancers. The main idea of the festival is to introduce tango, Argentine culture, and the atmosphere of a large urban celebration to everyone: residents of Baku, families, couples, friends, tourists, and visitors to the city.

Over the course of six days, everyone will be able to attend open festival venues free of charge, try their first tango steps, listen to live music, watch performances by artists, meet dance schools, spend evenings with loved ones, and experience the unique atmosphere of Icherisheher.

Six days of music, dance, flavor, and summer atmosphere in the heart of Baku—El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival invites residents and guests of the city to a major open celebration.

The festival will become one of the brightest summer events in Baku: during the day there will be open lessons, masterclasses, a gastronomic fair, lectures, and film screenings; in the evening—concerts, dance evenings, open-air milongas, show programs, and live music.

For guests who have never danced tango before, the festival will be an opportunity simply to try it. No experience, special training, or partner is required—visitors can come alone, with friends, family, or a partner. At the festival venues, professional instructors will help participants take their first steps, feel the music, and understand why tango connects people around the world.

A special part of the program includes Argentine folklore, open dance lessons, musical performances, and the festive atmosphere of open-air venues. This will not only be a tango festival but also a full week of Argentine culture in Baku—featuring music, flavors, dance, communication, and a lively urban spirit.

The gastronomic fair will be a separate attraction of the festival. Guests will be able to spend time outdoors, taste dishes and drinks, get acquainted with the atmosphere of Latin America, and enjoy evenings in one of the most beautiful historical areas of the city.

Main events of the festival:

June 20 – official opening ceremony of the festival, dedicated to Argentina's Flag Day

June 21 – large open-air milonga with a live orchestra and international artists

June 22 – final of the international tango championship and gala show at the square near Gosha Gala Gate

June 24 – closing concert dedicated to the memory of Carlos Gardel, a legendary artist and one of the symbols of world tango

International maestros, artists, dancers, and musicians from various countries will participate in the festival. The musical program will feature Solo Tango Orquesta and La Argenta Ensamble, and among the invited artists are Neri Piliu & Yanina Quiñones, Maxim Gerasimov & Ornella Simonetto, Utku & Iris Kuley, Jesús Gorgone & Victoria Lizunova, and many others.

El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival is an event that transforms the city into an open cultural space. It is an opportunity to spend time beautifully and unusually: to come in the evening to Icherisheher, watch live performances, try dancing, meet friends, have a romantic evening, discover a new culture, and become part of a major international celebration.

For Baku, this festival is more than just a few days of events. It is something that creates a vibrant urban atmosphere, attracts tourists, brings people together, and presents the capital of Azerbaijan as a modern, open, and hospitable cultural center.

The festival is held with the participation of the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, and with the support of the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, MetropoliTanGo World, the international tango community, invited artists, and project partners.

It is also important to note that thanks to this festival, Baku is entering the global professional tango stage. The Azerbaijan Tango Festival will become a new focal point for the international tango community.

Starting in 2026, Baku will become an official stage of the MetropoliTango World Cup Official Stage—a prestigious international series that gives participants a last chance to qualify for the finals in Italy. This makes the festival in Baku one of the key points of the season for professional dancers, instructors, judges, and tango couples from different countries. From 2027 onward, the professional significance of the festival is planned to be further strengthened: Baku will host two major international tango circuits—MetropoliTango and Mundial de Tango. This will allow Azerbaijan to establish itself as a new international hub for professional tango, annually welcoming world-class participants.

Within the festival, the first-ever Baku Tango Trophy will also take place. It will serve as a platform for developing the local and regional tango scene, giving dancers from Azerbaijan and neighboring countries the opportunity to perform on a professional stage, receive international evaluation, and become part of a major festival movement.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.