Opposition 'Strong Armenia' polling station agent arrested over alleged double voting attempt
An authorized representative of the Strong Armenia bloc at a polling station was detained on Sunday after allegedly attempting to vote twice during the parliamentary elections, authorities said, AzerNEWS reports via Armenpress.
The Investigative Committee said it received a report from police that the Strong Armenia polling station representative at polling station 20/56 allegedly attempted double voting at 08:19, and the identification device triggered an alarm.
The suspect, identified only by initials A.S., has been arrested.
A criminal case on attempted double voting has been opened in the Gegharkunik Investigative Department covering the area.
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