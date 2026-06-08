Azerbaijan revises subsidy procedure for agricultural production

8 June 2026 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan plans to introduce subsidies for horticulture, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has amended his decree “On Improving State Support for Agriculture and Leasing Activities in the Agro-Industrial Sector” dated December 19, 2018.

According to the decree, the “Rules for Subsidizing Agricultural Production” have been updated.

A horticulture subsidy is a subsidy provided to farmers per hectare of cultivated land to compensate for a portion of the costs incurred in the first year of establishing a garden for growing (planting and providing agrotechnical services) crops on land designated for perennial crops in accordance with its intended purpose, for the purchase of agricultural machinery, conducting agrochemical soil analysis, utilizing agricultural services, installing modern irrigation systems, and conducting phytopathological analysis of seedlings.