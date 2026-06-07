North Korea defies UN sanctions with 1.5 million tons of coal exports and massive fuel smuggling

7 June 2026 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

Despite stringent international restrictions, North Korea illegally exported an estimated 1.5 million tons of coal last year, according to a South Korean lawmaker citing intelligence assessments, AzerNEWS reports.

Representative Yu Yong-weon, a member of the South Korean parliament, released a statement based on data from the nation's spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), revealing how Pyongyang systematically bypasses international law.

"North Korea has continued to export minerals, such as coal and iron ore, which are completely prohibited under United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions," Representative Yu stated. "The regime utilizes both North Korean-flagged and foreign-flagged cargo vessels operating out of China, Russia, and various third countries, while simultaneously smuggling in refined petroleum products."

The lawmaker further disclosed that North Korea's recent strategy has involved attempting to boost its export volumes by intentionally mislabeling its coal shipments as being Russian in origin to deceive customs officials in China and alternative global markets.

Beyond mineral exports, the intelligence report highlights a massive breach of energy caps. Last year, North Korea's imports of refined oil from China and Russia reportedly surpassed 3.5 million barrels—exceeding the strict annual limit of 500,000 barrels mandated by the UN by more than seven times.

UN Security Council resolutions strictly ban North Korea from exporting coal, iron ore, and other minerals. These financial blockades are designed to choke off the primary revenue streams used by the Kim Jong Un regime to fund its illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development programs.