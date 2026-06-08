Antonelli wins Monaco Grand Prix

8 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli was crowned in the Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026 on Sunday in a dramatic race that included penalties, crashes and track damage, AzerNEWS reports.

Track surface problems claimed both Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc, sending them into the barriers. Two safety car periods followed before officials red-flagged the race to repair the circuit, halting proceedings for 45 minutes ahead of a standing restart with eight laps remaining.

However, Antonelli held his nerve and crossed the finish 6.2 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton to seal the win. Having led every lap and clocked the fastest lap time, the young Italian completed the first grand slam of his Formula 1 career.