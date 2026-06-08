Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve added to UNESCO World Network [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve has been
included in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves, becoming
the first site from Azerbaijan to receive this recognition,
AzerNEWS reports.
The decision was made unanimously during the 38th session of the
International Coordinating Council of UNESCO's Man and the
Biosphere (MAB) Programme, held in Hernandarias.
Azerbaijan participated in the session as a member of the
Council, represented by delegates from the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources and the country's Permanent Delegation to
UNESCO.
The inclusion of the Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve in the
global network marks a significant achievement for Azerbaijan’s
environmental conservation efforts and international cooperation in
biodiversity protection.
UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves currently comprises
784 biosphere reserves across 142 countries, promoting the
conservation of ecosystems and the sustainable use of natural
resources.
These reserves serve as "living laboratories" where biodiversity
conservation, scientific research, education, and sustainable
economic development are integrated to demonstrate how people and
nature can thrive together.
Established under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB)
Programme, biosphere reserves are organized into core conservation
areas, buffer zones, and transition areas that encourage
sustainable human activities while safeguarding ecosystems for
future generations.