Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve added to UNESCO World Network [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve has been included in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves, becoming the first site from Azerbaijan to receive this recognition, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was made unanimously during the 38th session of the International Coordinating Council of UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, held in Hernandarias.

Azerbaijan participated in the session as a member of the Council, represented by delegates from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the country's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO.

The inclusion of the Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve in the global network marks a significant achievement for Azerbaijan’s environmental conservation efforts and international cooperation in biodiversity protection.

UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves currently comprises 784 biosphere reserves across 142 countries, promoting the conservation of ecosystems and the sustainable use of natural resources.

These reserves serve as "living laboratories" where biodiversity conservation, scientific research, education, and sustainable economic development are integrated to demonstrate how people and nature can thrive together.

Established under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, biosphere reserves are organized into core conservation areas, buffer zones, and transition areas that encourage sustainable human activities while safeguarding ecosystems for future generations.