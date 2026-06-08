Armenia’s Civil Contract party set to secure parliamentary majority

8 June 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Following the results of the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on June 7, the ruling Civil Contract party is set to secure a majority in parliament and form the next government, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Armenian media, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the announcement during his address in parliament.

“In the coming months, we will have the opportunity to discuss this issue,” Pashinyan said.

He added that, through their votes on June 7, the Armenian people had risen in defense of statehood, independence, and peace. He also stated that the elections resulted in the “defeat of a three-headed war party.”

Preliminary data from Armenia’s Central Election Commission shows that the ruling Civil Contract Party secured 49.81% of the vote (727,160 votes), followed by the Strong Armenia bloc with 23.29% (340,062 votes), the Armenia bloc with 9.94% (145,097 votes), and the Prosperous Armenia Party with 4% (58,368 votes).

A total of 1,476,916 voters participated in the election.

The parliamentary elections were held on June 7, with 16 parties and two blocs competing for seats in the National Assembly.