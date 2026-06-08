Tehran threatens Middle East oil and gas facilities in response to renewed attacks

8 June 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran has warned that if attacks on its energy sector resume, it will strike all oil and gas facilities of the United States and Israel in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to "Fars" news agency, Iran has also added facilities belonging to American oil and gas companies to its list of potential targets.

Previously, Israel confirmed strikes on Iran’s petrochemical facilities. The "Al Alam" television channel reported that the attacks damaged installations belonging to a petrochemical plant in Khuzestan province.

The Israeli military said on Sunday evening that it had detected Iranian missiles launched towards Israeli targets.

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said in a post on X that the Iranian attacks were intended as a warning and that any new Israeli actions would face a more severe response.

Earlier oil prices rose following the latest escalation in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, US crude futures climbed by $2.57 to $93.11 a barrel, while Brent crude futures rose by $2.67 to $95.76 a barrel.

On April 7, the United States and Iran reportedly agreed to a temporary ceasefire aimed at de-escalating military tensions and creating space for negotiations.