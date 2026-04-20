US military strike on alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea

20 April 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States military conducted a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea that it claims was being used by drug traffickers, resulting in the deaths of three people, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOUTHCOM, the vessel was traveling along "known drug trafficking routes" in the Caribbean and was actively involved in illicit drug operations. The statement confirmed that three men associated with these activities were killed during the strike. No casualties were reported among U.S. military personnel involved in the operation.

The series of strikes has ramped up again in the past week or so, despite the war in Iran, which has been the focal point of the US military since it broke out on the 28th of February.

U.S. Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat moving along the water before a massive explosion engulfed the vessel in flames.