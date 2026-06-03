Pope Leo XIV sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

3 June 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Leo XIV has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your national holiday, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan my best wishes for solidarity and prosperity.

I pray to Almighty God to guide the Azerbaijani people in the continued development of their society. May they always be advocates of peace, working for the common good, upholding the dignity of every person, and extending assistance to those in need.

I invoke Divine blessings upon Your Excellency, those entrusted with public responsibilities, and all the people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.