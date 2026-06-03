Prague hosts festive concert marking Azerbaijan's Independence Day [PHOTOS]

3 June 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A festive concert dedicated to Azerbaijan's Independence Day has brought together members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and local guests at the historic Lucerna Palace in the heart of Prague, Czech Republic, AzerNEWS reports.

The celebration was jointly organized by the Coordinating Council of Eastern European Azerbaijanis in the Czech Republic and the "Land of Fire" Society, with support from the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora.

The evening showcased Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage through performances by People's Artists Faig Sujaddinov and Alikhan Samadov, Honored Artists Shola Safaraliyeva, Kamran Karimov, and Elnur Mikayilov, as well as the "Simurg" Mugham Ensemble and vocalist Miralam Miralamov.

A special highlight of the program was the performance by Azerbaijani violinist Janel Najafli, recipient of the Czech Republic's "Orpheus – Person of the Year 2020" Award. Her virtuoso interpretation of the musical pieces captivated the audience and added a memorable touch to the evening.

Attendees noted that cultural events of this kind play a vital role in strengthening mutual understanding, promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage abroad, and deepening the bonds of friendship between the Azerbaijani and Czech peoples.