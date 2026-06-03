Leyla Khazari Art Gallery to host 'Tiny Worlds' exhibition by young artists

3 June 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A group exhibition of young artists, "Tiny Worlds," will open at the Leyla Khazari Art Gallery in Baku on June 9 at 18:30, AzerNEWS reports citing the project organizer, artist Sayali Mammadova.

The project brings together works by children and teenagers created from personal memories, dreams, reflections on the future, favorite foods, and hidden messages. Each artwork reflects an individual perception of the world and serves as a way of telling a story through art.

The "Tiny Worlds" exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to see the world through the eyes of a new generation of artists and discover how sincere and unexpected reflections on life, dreams, and human emotions emerge through creativity.

"Despite the small size of the paintings, the exhibition explores themes that are familiar and meaningful to everyone. Many of the works are filled with symbols and details that invite viewers to interpret them in their own way," said Sayali Mammadova, who has been working with both children and adults since 2016.

In her artistic practice, Mammadova places special emphasis on developing independent thinking, creative freedom, and a unique artistic voice.

The exhibition will be on display at the Leyla Khazari Art Gallery through June 11.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.