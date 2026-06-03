Global supply chains are being rewritten by geopolitical disruptions, expert says

3 June 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Recent geopolitical disruptions have fundamentally changed the way governments and businesses think about logistics and supply chains, Jurgis Adomavičius, Chairman of the Board of the Transport Innovation Association of Lithuania, said in a exclusive interview with AzerNEWS.

According to Adomavičius, wars and security challenges affecting major maritime routes have highlighted the need for alternative transport corridors and more resilient supply chains.

"For many years, the world relied on a single route and focused on improving and expanding it. Few people considered creating parallel alternatives or contingency options," he said.

Adomavičius emphasized that the disruptions of recent years have forced governments, logistics operators and manufacturers to rethink traditional supply chain models. Rather than relying exclusively on long-distance global transportation networks, companies are increasingly considering localized production and regional supply chains.

"In the next five to ten years, we are likely to see the emergence of new alternatives. However, these will not necessarily be new transport routes alone. Supply chains themselves will be reorganized, and more production will take place closer to end markets," he noted.

Discussing the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, Adomavičius argued that the route has become a critical alternative for trade between Asia and Europe following the geopolitical changes of recent years.

"The new transport corridor has become the only practical solution for a significant share of cargo that previously moved along traditional routes," he said.

At the same time, he noted that uncertainty surrounding the future geopolitical environment continues to influence investment decisions. Many investors remain cautious, waiting to see how regional conflicts evolve before committing to large-scale infrastructure projects.

"One of the reasons investment remains limited is that many stakeholders are still assessing the long-term outlook. They want to understand whether current trade patterns will persist once geopolitical tensions ease," he explained.

An expert pointed to several high-value and time-sensitive product groups that could benefit from the corridor, including food products requiring temperature-controlled transportation, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, consumer electronics and other high-tech goods.

"These products require speed, reliability and specialized logistics conditions. The corridor's competitiveness should be built around serving such cargo efficiently," he said.

Looking ahead, Adomavičius emphasized that infrastructure development alone will not be sufficient.

"The key question is not only how to build the route, but also which products will continue moving through it in the future. That is what will determine the sustainability of investments and the long-term viability of the corridor," he added.