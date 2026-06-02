'Sabah' FC gears up for UEFA Champions League with pre-season training

Azerbaijan Premier League champions "Sabah" Football Club will begin preparations for the UEFA Champions League on June 17, AzerNEWS reports.

The team's first phase of pre-season training will be held in Austria. As part of the two-week training camp, several friendly matches are planned, although the names of the opponents will be announced later.

It is noted that "Sabah," which secured the league title ahead of schedule and also won the Azerbaijan Cup, completed the season with a domestic "golden double."

The club will start its UEFA Champions League campaign from the first qualifying round.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League will officially begin in July 2026 with qualifying rounds, followed by the 36-team League Phase. The final will take place on June 5, 2027, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain