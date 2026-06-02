Mesut Özil Shares highlights from 31st Baku Energy Week

2 June 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Former German national team footballer Mesut Özil, who arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the Turkish delegation, has shared a post about the 31st Baku Energy Week, AzerNEWS reports.

The veteran midfielder posted photos taken during the forum on his social media account.

The 31st edition of Baku Energy Week is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 1 to 3 June 2026. It consists of three major events: the 31st International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power), and the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

The exhibitions run from 1–3 June, while the forum takes place on 1–2 June at the Baku Convention Center.

The 2026 program focuses on energy transition, digitalization, green technologies, renewable energy, energystorage systems, smart grids, artificial intelligence applications, and innovations in the oil and gas sector.

Participants use the event to exchange ideas, explore investment opportunities, establish business partnerships, and discuss the future of global and regional energy markets