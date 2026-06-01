Another country introduces social media ban for minors

1 June 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Around the world, governments are tightening rules on how young people access social media and are signalling a major shift in how childhood and online life are being regulated, AzerNEWS reports.

Malaysia has begun enforcing strict age verification measures for social media users as part of a broader effort to protect children from online risks.

Starting Monday, the new requirements take effect under the Child Protection Code (CPC) and Risk Mitigation Code (RMC), which were introduced through the country's Online Safety Act 2025 and are overseen by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The rules require social media platforms to implement age-verification systems and block users under 16 from creating accounts. They apply to platforms with at least 8 million users, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of up to 10 million ringgit ($2.5 million). But parents whose children manage to bypass the law will not be penalized.

In addition, social media companies are required to review and adjust their recommendation algorithms to reduce users' exposure to dangerous material, including child abuse content and online financial scams.

Earlier, other countries, including Australia, Brazil, and Indonesia, have introduced or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children’s access to social media. Countries including Britain, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand, and South Korea are also studying or developing similar approaches.

Image: Hollie Adams / Reuters