Indonesia launches key facilities for its first wind energy project

29 May 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Indonesia has officially inaugurated two major industrial facilities in Batam, located in the Riau Islands province, as part of the country’s first large-scale wind-to-electricity energy conversion project, local authorities announced, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The newly opened infrastructure includes the Cakrawala Building, which features a modern climate-controlled block assembly facility, and the Nusantara Building, designed for advanced blasting and painting operations. Both sites will play a key role in supporting the ambitious Tennet 2GW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Indonesia’s Minister of National Development Planning, Rachmat Pambudy, stated that the project is expected to bring major economic benefits to both Batam and the broader national economy.

According to officials, the construction phase alone could create around 7,000 jobs for local residents. Interestingly, the structural design work for the project is being carried out entirely by young Indonesian engineers, highlighting the country’s growing technological and industrial capabilities.

The initiative is also seen as an important step in Indonesia’s transition toward renewable energy and greener industrial development. Experts note that HVDC technology is considered one of the most efficient methods for transmitting electricity over long distances with minimal energy loss, making it increasingly important for large-scale renewable energy projects around the world.

Batam, which lies near major international shipping routes close to Singapore, has rapidly emerged as one of Indonesia’s key industrial and logistics hubs. Authorities hope the new facilities will strengthen the country’s position in the global clean energy supply chain and attract additional foreign investment in the coming years.